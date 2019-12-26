Home

Thomas LEMILY


1924 - 2019
Thomas LEMILY Notice
LEMILY - Thomas J. of Levittown, New York, died peacefully on December 20, 2019, at the age of ninety-five years. He is survived by his wife, Norma A. Lemily, sons Barry C. Lemily (Nancy) and Timothy G. Lemily, daughter Gail Lemily Wiggins (Michael) and grandsons Nicholas C. Wiggins and Benjamin T. Wiggins. Born in Brooklyn in 1924, Mr. Lemily served in the U.S. Army in Europe during World War II. After graduating from McGill University in 1950, he earned his law degree from New York Law School, and practiced law in Brooklyn for many years. A private memorial gathering to honor his life will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers those who are willing are encouraged to make a donation to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund (www.curealz.org) 34 Was-hington Street, Wellesley, MA 02481.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 26, 2019
