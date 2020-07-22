1/1
Thomas LoVerso
LoVerso - Thomas of Hicksville on March 14, 2020. Thomas was a WWII Veteran and a member of the Huntington Anglers Club. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth. Loving father of Diana (Victor Torres), the late Robert, John (Susan) and Marybeth (Stanley Kacprzycki). Cherished Pop-Pop of Peter (Monika), Anne, Antonio, Sarah, Amy and Matthew. Memorial visitation on Sunday, July 26 from 1:00-5:00 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. In lieu of flowers donations made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and licares.org.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
July 22, 2020
Thank you Tommy for being such a great friend. I will always cherish our hunting and fishing trips together. I will keep those memories as well as all your war stories in a special place in my heart. You are dearly missed and may your soul Rest In Peace .
Pete Misilewich
Friend
