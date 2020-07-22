Thomas LoVerso

LoVerso - Thomas of Hicksville on March 14, 2020. Thomas was a WWII Veteran and a member of the Huntington Anglers Club. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth. Loving father of Diana (Victor Torres), the late Robert, John (Susan) and Marybeth (Stanley Kacprzycki). Cherished Pop-Pop of Peter (Monika), Anne, Antonio, Sarah, Amy and Matthew. Memorial visitation on Sunday, July 26 from 1:00-5:00 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. In lieu of flowers donations made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and licares.org
.