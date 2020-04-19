|
INMAN - Thomas M., 69, of North Babylon, on April 12th, 2020 . Tom passed away, in his home, after a brave 2 year battle with 9-11 Related Lung Cancer. Tom is survived by his devoted & beloved wife and best friend of 50 years, Diane.Cherished son of Jean. Fond brother of Kevin (Tricia), Christopher (Elaine) and the late Jeanne Foote. Tom also leaves behind 9 nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews and 3 great great nieces and nephew. As well as many family members, friends and colleagues. Tom had served his country and fellow man since the age of 17. Tom was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam war and served as a 32 year decorated Member of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department, earning the rank of Detective. Tom was a 9-11 first responder and was there when the towers fell. Prior to Tom's retirement from the PAPD in 2003, Tom spent 15 months at Ground Zero and the morgue helping to try to give families closure in the face of such tragedy. Tom was laid to rest at Calverton National Cemetery on April 16th. A memorial service and celebration of his life will take place at a future date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020