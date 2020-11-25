MALLOY - Thomas M., lifelong resident of Glen Head, NY peacefully passed away on November 21, 2020. Beloved brother of Margaret "Peggy" Beam and the late Robin Patricia Halleran and John Malloy. Cherished uncle of Robin Miles, Megan Halleran, Georgia Filasky, John Malloy Jr., Megan Titche, Bridget Malloy, David Beam and the late Douglas Beam. Leaving behind many cherished friends. Memorial visiting December 5, 2020 10am-12pm, Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head, NY 11545, www.whitting.com
. Graveside service December 5, 2020 12:30pm, St. Patrick Cemetery, Upper Brookville, NY.