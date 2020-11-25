1/
Thomas M. Malloy
MALLOY - Thomas M., lifelong resident of Glen Head, NY peacefully passed away on November 21, 2020. Beloved brother of Margaret "Peggy" Beam and the late Robin Patricia Halleran and John Malloy. Cherished uncle of Robin Miles, Megan Halleran, Georgia Filasky, John Malloy Jr., Megan Titche, Bridget Malloy, David Beam and the late Douglas Beam. Leaving behind many cherished friends. Memorial visiting December 5, 2020 10am-12pm, Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head, NY 11545, www.whitting.com. Graveside service December 5, 2020 12:30pm, St. Patrick Cemetery, Upper Brookville, NY.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
DEC
5
Graveside service
12:30 PM
St. Patrick Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Memories & Condolences

November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Whitting Family
