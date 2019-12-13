|
|
VITELLI - Thomas M. (58) of Long Island, NY on December 9, 2019. Beloved son of the late Enrico and Rubina Vitelli. Cherished brother of Mary, Richard (Joan), James (Lee), Michael (Stephanie) and Carol (Greg). Loving Uncle to Brooke, Michael, Michelle, Nicole, Chri-sta and Gianna. Also survived by a multitude of friends. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon Wagner Funeral Home on Sunday, December 15, 125 West Old County Road, Hicksville,from 2-4 and 6-8pm. Funeral Mass 10:00 am Monday December 16, at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church, Hicksville. Interment will be private at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019