Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Vitelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. Vitelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas M. Vitelli Notice
VITELLI - Thomas M. (58) of Long Island, NY on December 9, 2019. Beloved son of the late Enrico and Rubina Vitelli. Cherished brother of Mary, Richard (Joan), James (Lee), Michael (Stephanie) and Carol (Greg). Loving Uncle to Brooke, Michael, Michelle, Nicole, Chri-sta and Gianna. Also survived by a multitude of friends. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon Wagner Funeral Home on Sunday, December 15, 125 West Old County Road, Hicksville,from 2-4 and 6-8pm. Funeral Mass 10:00 am Monday December 16, at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church, Hicksville. Interment will be private at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -