MARINACE - Thomas of Massapequa died on April 13, 2020 at 94. Thomas is survived by his wife of 66 years Jane (Mulligan), his daughter Jane Diaz of Gibsonia, PA, daughter-in-law Kathryn of Levittown, daughter Elizabeth of Little Falls, NJ, son Timothy and wife Kim of Massapequa, 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. He was predeceased by his son Thomas. He served in the Army Air Corp and attended Hofstra University. He loved his family including in-laws, many nieces and nephews and his Bonsai. A private burial will be held at St Charles Cemetery. A memorial mass and celebration will be held at a future date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
