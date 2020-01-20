|
POTTER - Thomas Martin of East Islip and Great River, Long Island passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020. Owner of John V. Potter Realty of East Islip and Ex Chief of the Great River Fire Department. Beloved father of Susan C. Potter and Jeanne M. Gregory and her husband Max. Cherished grandfather of Rowan and Amber. Former husband of Margaret Potter. Dear brother of Frank Potter and his late wife Linda, the late John V. Potter, Jr. and the late Barbara Ann Westby and her husband Thomas. The family will receive friends Wednesday, between the hours of 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Albrecht, Bruno and O'Shea Funeral Homes Inc., 62 Carleton Avenue, East Islip, (2 miles south exit 43-A S.S. Parkway). Where Firematic Services will be held Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip 9:45 a.m. Thursday, January 23rd. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Bay Shore, Long Island. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to or Great River Fire Department in honor of Thomas M. Potter. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 20, 2020