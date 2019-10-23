|
MARTINO - Thomas J. of Huntington entered eternal rest on October 19, 2019 in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Linda for 52 years. Devoted father of Michael (Lisa) and Joseph. Cherished Nonno of Michael and Isabella. Predeceased by his two brothers Peter and John. Visitation Friday 2-4 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday 9:15 AM at St. Patrick's Church in Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: St. Martha Parish Outreach Center, 530 Hempstead Blvd., Uniondale 11552 in Thomas's name would be appreciated. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 23, 2019