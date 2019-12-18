|
MEYER - Thomas, formerly of Wantagh, NY who lost his courageous battle to cancer on December 15th, 2019. Devoted and loving husband of Kathleen (Kathy), son of the late William and Mary Meyer, brother of Catherine Tricoukes, Theresa Cheek (Brad), Mary Scalercio (Tony), and the late Billy Meyer. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Tom was loved by all and will be sorely missed. Visiting at the James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massapequa, NY Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass on Saturday at St. Frances de Chantal R.C.C., Wantagh, NY at 10:45 AM. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, New York.
Published in Newsday from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019