Moore - Thomas E., loving husband to Patricia Kalahan Moore, passed away at his home in Babylon, NY, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Tom was born Brooklyn, NY on August 28, 1935 to Joseph and Rose Moore. Graduate of Freeport High School, Marine, Korean War Veteran and a smart, talented Grumman engineer. Family meant the world to Tom and he is survived by his children Daniel Moore (Diane), Thomas Moore (Amy), Susan Moore and Amy Levy (Floyd). Grand dad of 11, Great Grand dad to 12 and a hero and friend to all who knew him. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Babylon, NY at 10:30am.







