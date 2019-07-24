|
MULLIGAN - Thomas F.on July 22, 2019 of Port Jefferson Station, NY. Beloved son of the late Gerard and Doris Mulligan. Loving brother of Peter Mulligan (Susan), Michael Mulligan (Lauren) and Kathy Romboldi. Cherished uncle to Paulina, Lauren, James, Jason, Matthew and Nicholas. USAF Retired from the FAA after working at Islip Flight Service at MacArthur Airport. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 9:30 am St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, Rocky Point. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation.
Published in Newsday from July 24 to July 25, 2019