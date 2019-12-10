|
MURPHY- Thomas P., 50, of Huntington Station, on December 8, 2019. Beloved son of the late William and the late Mary. Loving brother of Catherine, William and the late Peter. Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass St. Hugh's Church, Huntington Station, Friday 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Thomas' name to St. Hugh of Lincoln Parish Outreach, 21 East 9th Street, Huntington Station, New York 11746. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 10, 2019