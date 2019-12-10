Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Hugh's Church,
Huntington Station, NY
View Map
Thomas Murphy Notice
MURPHY- Thomas P., 50, of Huntington Station, on December 8, 2019. Beloved son of the late William and the late Mary. Loving brother of Catherine, William and the late Peter. Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass St. Hugh's Church, Huntington Station, Friday 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Thomas' name to St. Hugh of Lincoln Parish Outreach, 21 East 9th Street, Huntington Station, New York 11746. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 10, 2019
