Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 767-0123
Reposing
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Flower Hill Hose Co. #1
12 Haven Avenue
Port Washington, NY
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Flower Hill Hose Co. #1
12 Haven Avenue
Port Washington , NY
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Flower Hill Hose Co. #1
12 Haven Avenue
Port Washington , NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Murray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Murray Notice
MURRAY - Thomas J.,age 72, of Bolivia, NC. A 47 year member of the Port Washington Fire Department, Flower HIll Hose Co. #1. He served as Chief of the PWFD, Captain of the Road Runners Drill Team, Captain of Flower Hill Hose Co. #1, Chairman of the 8th Battalion, Chairman of the Nassau County Fire Commission & President of the Nassau County Fireman's Association. A Vietnam War combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Thomas was also a former Port Washington Water District Commissioner. He is survived by his beloved wife Irene, loving children Heather (Christopher) Wisnowski and Thomas Jay Murray, cher-ished grandchildren Christian and Allison, siblings Barbara (Anthony) Schettino, and Christopher Murray. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Reposing at Flower Hill Hose Co. #1, 12 Haven Avenue, Port Washington Sunday 7-9 PM and Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church Tuesday 10:30 AM. Military Service immediately following at Nassau Knolls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Lower Cape Hospice Foundations www.lcfh.org or TISCH Brain Tumor Center www.gifts.duke.edu-dukehealth-?designation=3912597
Published in Newsday on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now