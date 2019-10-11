|
MURRAY - Thomas J.,age 72, of Bolivia, NC. A 47 year member of the Port Washington Fire Department, Flower HIll Hose Co. #1. He served as Chief of the PWFD, Captain of the Road Runners Drill Team, Captain of Flower Hill Hose Co. #1, Chairman of the 8th Battalion, Chairman of the Nassau County Fire Commission & President of the Nassau County Fireman's Association. A Vietnam War combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Thomas was also a former Port Washington Water District Commissioner. He is survived by his beloved wife Irene, loving children Heather (Christopher) Wisnowski and Thomas Jay Murray, cher-ished grandchildren Christian and Allison, siblings Barbara (Anthony) Schettino, and Christopher Murray. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Reposing at Flower Hill Hose Co. #1, 12 Haven Avenue, Port Washington Sunday 7-9 PM and Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church Tuesday 10:30 AM. Military Service immediately following at Nassau Knolls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Lower Cape Hospice Foundations www.lcfh.org or TISCH Brain Tumor Center www.gifts.duke.edu-dukehealth-?designation=3912597
Published in Newsday on Oct. 11, 2019