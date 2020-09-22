1/1
Thomas O'Hare
O'HARE- Thomas 62 years old, passed away on September 19, 2020 in his home surrounded by loved ones. Born in Harlingen, TX, he grew up in Massapequa and most recently lived in Copiague, NY. With a brilliant technical mind and a heart of gold, Tom could fix anything. Renowned for willing to lend anyone a helping hand, he was also a frequent blood donor throughout his life. His technical prowess started at an early age. He held many PC and Mac certifications as well as an ASE certification from owning his own auto repair shop earlier in his career. Later, he worked in the family transshipping business and ended his career as a senior desktop engineer for 18 years at Time Inc. His lifetime love of boating on the Great South Bay began in childhood with his family's wooden Penn Yan and progressed from runabouts to his "Dad's Paradise" cruiser to his final purchase of "No Regrets." He was Commodore of the Amity Yacht Club, a former Commodore and Lifetime Member of the Seahorse Yacht Club and a member of the Amity Social Club and a member of the Amity Yacht Club Landowners. Keller's Cove, Seahorse Yacht Club was his favorite weekend destination. He is survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Rosemarie O'Hare and children, Daniel O'Hare and his wife Jeazette with their daughter and his only grandchild, Emma, Caitlyn O'Hare and her husband Tyler Mills; his mother Mary-Elizabeth Barbarisi and his three brothers, James, Matthew and John O'Hare and his sister, Lea-Ann Germinder. Visitation will be held at Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Seaford, NY on Sept. 24 from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. William the Abbott, Seaford, NY Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m Private Cremation. His ashes will be interred at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Center Moriches. A memorial flotilla on Sept. 26 will meet at noon, Buoy #18 in front of Tanner Park, Copiague for a parade to Keller's Cove. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org



Published in Newsday on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. William the Abbott
SEP
26
Memorial Gathering
12:00 PM
Buoy #18
Funeral services provided by
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
