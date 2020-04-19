|
HURLEY - Thomas P., 72, of Seaford, NY died on Friday, April 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan L. (Di Troia) of 47 years. Devoted father of Melissa A. Vion and husband Christopher of Oakland, NJ. Proud grand-father of Alexandra, Madeline, and Tyler. Dearest brother of Michael Hurley, Virginia Koerner and the late James Hurley. Thomas was preceded in his death by his parents, Michael and Catherine (Ward) Hurley. Thomas was a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War, and decorated Port Authorty Police Officer. A hero in many ways, especially to those he is survived by, Thomas, most affectionately known as Poppa Bear, will be deeply missed by all. Services are private.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020