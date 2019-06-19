|
SAVAGE - Thomas P. of Glen Cove, NY and Palmetto, FL on June 15, 2019. He was a 49 year member of Glen Cove Fire Dept., Company 4. Beloved husband of Alice. Loving father of Thomas, Susan Dionian and Brian. Cherished grandfather of Robert (Angelica), Megan (Sean) and the late Timothy (Stephanie); and great grand-father of Erik and Olivia. Dear brother of Dorothy Shoretell and the late Patricia Scanlon and Jack Savage. Visiting Thur. 7-9 pm and Fri. 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com. Funeral Mass 10 am Sat. at St. Patrick's Church, Glen Cove, NY. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Brookville, NY. Contributions may be made to https://www.michaeljfox.org/
Published in Newsday on June 19, 2019