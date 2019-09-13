Newsday Notices
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes
2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY)
East Meadow, NY
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes
2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY)
East Meadow, NY
Thomas Pagnotta


1937 - 2019
Thomas Pagnotta Notice
PAGNOTTA - Thomas G. of East Meadow, NY on September 11, 2019 at the age of 82. Loving father of Anthony (Nancy) and Laura. Cherished grandfather of Anthony, Tricia, and Emma. Adored brother of Rosemarie. Dedicated Firefighter of the North Bellmore Fire Dept. Eng & Res Company 2 for over 40 years active service, Trustee member and Ex-Captain of the Fire Police. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Religious Service will be held Monday, 10 am, at the funeral home, with an interment to follow at St. John's Cemetery in Queens, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 13, 2019
