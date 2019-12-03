|
|
ANDERSON - Thomas Patrick, 80, of Coram on November 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 58 years to Elizabeth. Loving father of Kellie Anderson, Erin and Michael Katzman and Elizabeth and John Merschoff. Proud grandfather of Thomas and Claire Cituk, Riley and Aidan Katzman. Dear brother of Lee, Michael, Roy, Donna, Debra, Denise and Tracey. Reposing Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc., 85 Rte 112, Patchogue. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10am Infant Jesus Chapel at St. Charles Hospital. Interment Oakwood Cemetery, Bay Shore. Visit Funeral Home's Website for full obituary.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 3, 2019