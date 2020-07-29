CODY - Thomas Patrick passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 at the age of 89 surrounded by his family in Danbury.Thomas was born the proud son of the late Annie and John Cody on August 21, 1930 in Astoria, NY where he, as the youngest, was raised alongside seven brothers and sisters. His graduation from Power Memorial High School was immediately followed by a 2-year attendance in Seminary school which he quickly abandoned once he met the love of his life, Alice Maria Zahtila whom he married on June 13, 1953. His marriage was promptly followed by deployment to Guam as a Naval Cryptologic Technician Striker during and after the Korean War from July 29, 1952 to September 3, 1954. He went on to graduate from Queens College with a Bachelor of Arts after which he worked as a Computer Systems Manager for the New York City Department of Finance until his retirement in 1990. Thomas is survived by 4 children along with their spouses Dorothy and Frank LoCastro, Thomas and Alison Cody, Daniel and Dary Cody, Audrey and Joe DeMarco. He is also survived by 10 beautiful grandchildren, to whom he was affectionately known as "Pop/Poppy;" Carolyn, Audrey, Katie, Ellen, Michael, Cody, Laura, Lauren, Matthew, Andrew and 2 great grandchildren Charlotte and Nathaniel. Tom leaves behind a legacy of love for family, country, great political debate, candlelight dinners, his signature Manhattans, famous quotes, "What a bunch of butterflies!" and "To thine own self be true." and above all devotion to our beloved mother and grandmother who predeceased him. When he was asked, "What was the best thing he ever saw or experienced in his lifetime?" He replied, "My wife." We take enormous comfort in knowing he is with his Alice again. A private burial will take place on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Calverton Cemetery. A Memorial Service at St. Patrick's Church in Southold, NY will be held on August 1, 2020 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of his favorite charities: Disabled American Veterans
or St. Joseph's Indian School.