SMITH - Thomas Philip, age 64, of Sherrills Ford, (formerly of Oakdale, NY) passed away on Thursday February 6, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12:30 PM, at St. Ann's Episcopal Church, 257 Middle Road in Sayville, NY. The family will receive friends and family immediately after the service in the St. Ann's Parish Hall. Tom was born February 6, 1956 in Bay Shore, New York to Barbara O'Brien Smith and the late Philip B. Smith. He is survived by his wife, Barbara F. Smith, and his son, Tyler R. Smith, his mother, Barbara O. Smith of Jensen Beach, FL; his brother, John K. Smith of Bayport and sisters Nancy S. Bennett of Savannah, GA and Betsy J. Flinn of East Hampton, NY. Tom was also the loving uncle of 8 nieces and nephews and he loved his four dogs. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 222 S. Church Street, Suite 336 M, Charlotte, NC 28202.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2020