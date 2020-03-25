Home

PLANT - Thomas Maria Jr, of Bay Shore (formerly of Central Islip and Sayville) Beloved husband of Mary Kay for 57 years. Loving father of Kathleen Sharp (Matthew), Thomas III, and Michael. Cherished grandfather of Brendan, Jillian and James Sharp, and Kristen Plant. Dear brother of six. Mr. Plant was an Army Veteran. He served IBEW Local 25 for many years, first as a journeyman electrician and then in the union office. He was a dedicated member of the Local 25 Pipe Band and the Hibernian Festival Singers. An avid and knowledgeable birder, he was active in the Audubon Society, and a long suffering fan of the Dodgers and Mets. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St Patrick's Food Pantry, 9 N. Clinton Ave., Bay Shore, NY. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 25, 2020
