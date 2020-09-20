Thomas Potter

POTTER - Thomas J., of East Islip, LI, passed away on September 18, 2020. Proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He is the beloved husband of the late Christine Edwards Potter, devoted father of Thomas A. (Kristen) Potter, Daniel S. Potter and Donna M. (Charles Stucklen) Potter. Cherished grandfather of Emily and Andrew. Dear brother of Fran (Michael Morabito) Colletti and Steven (Denise) Potter. Loving uncle to Jennifer, Joseph, and many other nieces and nephews. Tom will be greatly missed and will continue to be a source of inspiration to those who knew him for his incredible strength, resilience, faith, and gratitude. Reposing at Fredrick J. Chapey and Sons, East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of SS Parkway, Exit 45W). Visiting Tuesday 2:00PM until 4:00PM and 7:00PM until 9:00PM. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI on Wednesday at 9:45AM. Cremation to be held privately. In lieu of flowers the family of Thomas suggests donations be made in his loving memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.chapeyfamily.com