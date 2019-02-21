Home

St. Ignatius Martyr Church
721 W Broadway
Long Beach, NY 11561
PRICE - Thomas E., 82, of Beverly Hills, FL formerly of Baldwin and Long Beach on February 1, 2019 following a sudden illness.Retired LBNY Police Sergeant. Cherished husband of Kathy (54 years) and devoted father of Kathleen (Dan) Sfiroudis and Patricia (Chris, predeceased). Proud grandfather to Paige & Allison. Loving brother-in-law and uncle to many. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Isabella, brothers Charles, John, Michael and William. He will be remembered along with his beloved brother-in-law, Edward Ryan of Elmont, formerly of Long Beach, who passed away on February 14, 2019. A joint funeral mass will be Saturday at 10 am at St. Ignatius Church, Long Beach, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2019
