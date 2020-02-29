|
|
PYATT - Thomas, 75, of Bayshore, on February 20, 2020.Beloved husband of the late Flor. Devoted father of April and Glen. Loving grandfather of Elijah. Devoted past Comm-ander of Amvet Post #18, 2009-2011. Reposing at The Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc., 571 Suffolk Ave. Brentwood. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30am at St. Patrick RC Church, Bay Shore. Committal following at Calverton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 & 7-9:30pm to celebrate Tom's life.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 29, 2020