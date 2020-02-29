Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Patrick RC Church

Thomas Pyatt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Pyatt Notice
PYATT - Thomas, 75, of Bayshore, on February 20, 2020.Beloved husband of the late Flor. Devoted father of April and Glen. Loving grandfather of Elijah. Devoted past Comm-ander of Amvet Post #18, 2009-2011. Reposing at The Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc., 571 Suffolk Ave. Brentwood. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30am at St. Patrick RC Church, Bay Shore. Committal following at Calverton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 & 7-9:30pm to celebrate Tom's life.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
Download Now