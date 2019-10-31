Home

Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
(516) 333-0615
Reposing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
Reposing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:45 AM
Our Lady of Hope RC Church
Carle Place, NY
Thomas R. Manley Notice
MANLEY - Thomas R., formerly of Carle Place, NY, on October 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Donahue). Loving father of Brian (Caitlin) and Christopher. Cherished Manpa of Katherine and Meghan. Dear brother of Maryann McKeon (the late Joseph), Michael (June), Robert (Donna), William (Susan), Patrick (Mary), Theresa Romano (John) and John. Reposing Donohue Cecere Funeral Home Westbury, NY on Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 9:45AM at Our Lady of Hope RC Church, Carle Place, NY. Interment to follow in Mount St. Mary's Cemetery Flushing, NY. www.donohue-cecere.com.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2019
