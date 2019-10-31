|
|
MANLEY - Thomas R., formerly of Carle Place, NY, on October 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Donahue). Loving father of Brian (Caitlin) and Christopher. Cherished Manpa of Katherine and Meghan. Dear brother of Maryann McKeon (the late Joseph), Michael (June), Robert (Donna), William (Susan), Patrick (Mary), Theresa Romano (John) and John. Reposing Donohue Cecere Funeral Home Westbury, NY on Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 9:45AM at Our Lady of Hope RC Church, Carle Place, NY. Interment to follow in Mount St. Mary's Cemetery Flushing, NY. www.donohue-cecere.com.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2019