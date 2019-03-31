|
RHODES - Thomas H. of West Hempstead on March 29, 2019. Loving Husband of the late Pearl. Devoted father of Linda Tupper (James), Tom (Denise), Diana Maksym (Bob) and Jim (Donna). Also survived by 10 loving grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Friends may call today 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home, 20 Lincoln Ave., Rockville Centre. Religious Service Monday, 10 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment Greenfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the or a . Glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2019