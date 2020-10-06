Thomas Ricciardelli

RICCIARDELLI - Thomas, on October 4, 2020, of Seaford. Beloved husband of Christina. Loving father of RoseAnn Byron (Hervey), the late Charles, Donna Melillo, Kevin McNey (Gena), and Bonnie McNey. Cherished grandfather of 6 and adored great- grandfather of 1. Reposing Today 2-4PM and 7-9PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford, NY (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:30AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Schmittfuneralhome.com