RICCIO - Thomas A. passed away April 16, 2020 at the age of 66. He was a graduate of NY Institute of Technology & The Academy of Aeronautics. His long career was with Eastern Airlines, a job he loved. Tommy, as he liked to be called, was best known for his love of cars, airplanes, his Mom, the Mets and Murphs. He had a most generous spirit and laughed easily. His light will surely be missed.







