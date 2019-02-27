Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
655 Old Country Road
Plainview, NY 118034908
(516) 938-4311
For more information about
Thomas Riordan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Riordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Riordan

Notice Condolences Flowers

Thomas Riordan Notice
RIORDAN - Thomas of Bethpage, NY on February 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Thomas L. (Mary) and Patricia M. O'Toole (Raymond). Cherished grandfather to Carita, Brigid, Bethany, Tara, Brendan Nolan and greatgrandfather to Alana, Chet, Averie and Marin. Also survived by his sister Maureen. Family and friends may visit the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 655 Old Country Road, Plainview, NY on Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 11:00am at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church Hicksville NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Download Now