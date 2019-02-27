|
RIORDAN - Thomas of Bethpage, NY on February 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Thomas L. (Mary) and Patricia M. O'Toole (Raymond). Cherished grandfather to Carita, Brigid, Bethany, Tara, Brendan Nolan and greatgrandfather to Alana, Chet, Averie and Marin. Also survived by his sister Maureen. Family and friends may visit the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 655 Old Country Road, Plainview, NY on Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 11:00am at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church Hicksville NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019