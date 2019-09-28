|
RUDDY - Thomas W., of Farmingdale, NY on Sept. 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia Ruddy. Devoted father of Sean (Fabienne), Christopher (Alicja) and Scott (Melissa) Ruddy. Loving grandfather of Alexandria, Ryan, Connor, Kelsey, Brendan and Annalisse Ruddy. Dear brother of Eugene Gress, Johnny Smallacomb, Patricia Diaz and the late Paul Ruddy, Nancy Kreiger, Alice Kainer and James Gress. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (1 mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday 9:45 AM at St. Kilian's R.C. Church, Farmingdale, LI. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, LI. Visitation Sunday 2:00-4:00PM and 7:00-9:00PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 28, 2019