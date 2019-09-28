Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY
Liturgy
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Kilian's R.C. Church
Farmingdale, NY
Thomas Ruddy Notice
RUDDY - Thomas W., of Farmingdale, NY on Sept. 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia Ruddy. Devoted father of Sean (Fabienne), Christopher (Alicja) and Scott (Melissa) Ruddy. Loving grandfather of Alexandria, Ryan, Connor, Kelsey, Brendan and Annalisse Ruddy. Dear brother of Eugene Gress, Johnny Smallacomb, Patricia Diaz and the late Paul Ruddy, Nancy Kreiger, Alice Kainer and James Gress. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (1 mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday 9:45 AM at St. Kilian's R.C. Church, Farmingdale, LI. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, LI. Visitation Sunday 2:00-4:00PM and 7:00-9:00PM.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 28, 2019
