|
|
GULOTTA - Thomas S. on August 4, 2019 of North Merrick, NY. Loving husband of Elizabeth A. (nee Fryatt), married in 1970. Beloved father of Christopher A., fiance, Lori Olson, Elizabeth M.husband, Jason Amendolare, and the late Thomas J. Cherished grandfather of Mia, Jayden and Aviana Amendolare. Also survived by his brother, The Honorable Frank A. Gulotta, his sister, Franca Rizzo and many loving nieces and nephews. Thomas was a graduate of Malverne H.S. in 1962, Trinity College in 1966 and Columbia Law School in 1969. Among his many accomplishments he served as New York State Assemblyman from 1977 to 1981, Presiding Supervisor for the Town of Hempstead from 1981 to 1987 and then as Nassau County Executive from 1987 to 2001. He founded Executive Strategies, a consulting firm, and was currently serving as Special Council at Albanese & Albanese, LLP in Garden City, NY. He was an outstanding member of the community and enjoyed his activities with so many civic organizations. Visiting at N.F. Walker, Inc. Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Ave., Merrick on Wednesday and Thursday August 7th and 8th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9PM. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 720 North Merrick Ave., North Merrick Friday August 9th, 2019 at 10AM. Burial at the Cemetery of The Holy Rood, Westbury, NY. www.nfwalkerfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2019