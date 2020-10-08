1/
Thomas Staib
1964 - 2020
STAIB - Thomas Edward,56, of Centerport, passed away suddenly on October 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean. Loving father of TJ and Carly. Dear son of Edith and the late Allen. Devoted brother of Kathy Staib Cox (Timothy), and Andrew (Margaret). Fun-loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Tom grew up in Huntington Bay, Long Island, where he loved boating, skiing and family travels, especially his summer vacations at Corlear Bay, Lake Champlain, NY. Tom graduated from the Hill School, PA and then Villanova University in 1987. He joined the family's 155-year label printing business, DWS Printing, and became the company's 4th-Generation President. Tom's passion and commitment to the success of DWS was recognized in multiple news media, trade associations, and keynote speaking events. Tom was also enthusiastic about DWS' recent expansion into Austin TX. His passion for cooking, pig roasts, Grateful Dead music, drumming, woodworking, Villanova basketball, and Giants football was unparalleled. He is deeply loved and will be forever missed by his family and many friends. Visitation Friday 10 AM-2 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home 934 New York Ave., Hunt-ington Station. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30 AM at St. Anthony's Padua RC Church, 20 Cheshire Place, East Northport, NY 11731. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Junior Welfare League, 3 Idle Day Knoll, Centerport, NY 11721 in Thomas' name would be greatly appreciated by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 8, 2020.
