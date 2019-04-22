|
|
SWENSON - Thomas, 91, Long time resident of St. James on April 20, 2019. WWII and Korean War Veteran. Former Post commander and life member of American Legion Sherwood Brothers Post 1152 of St. James. Memeber of D.A.V. Loving husband of The Late Gloria. Cherished father of Karen (Bill), Mark (Maureen), Eric (Laura), Thomas (Janine), and The Late Evelyn. Adored grandpa of Kristine, Johanna, Jon, Samantha, Tommy, and Theresa. Great grandfather of 4. Friends may call at St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Rd., Rt. 25, on Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Service Wednesday 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to: American Legion Sherwood Brothers of St. James - 95 Lake Avenue - St. James, NY 11780 www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2019