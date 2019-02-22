|
TRAVERS, JR - Thomas J. of East Northport, NY on February 21, 2019 at 92 years of age. Proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps who served from 1943 - 1952. Beloved husband of Rosline. Loving father of Roslyn (Bill) Colvin, Jody (Jeff) Ellis and Thomas. Cherished grandfather of Billy (Josie), Keith (Lisa), Jenna, Gregg, Thomas (Ebony) and Jimmy. Proud great grandfather of Sean, Ryan, Ethan and Brennen. Visitation Saturday 7-9 m and Sunday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Monday 10:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church in East Northport, interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 22, 2019