TOY - Thomas (Tucker) of Rockville Centre on October 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Pam. Loving father of Tom Jr. (Jill), Robert (Josephine), Elizabeth (Betsy) (deceased) and Margaret (Craig). Devoted grandfather of Casey, Christian, Brenna, Daniel, Rebecca, William and Emma - Meabh (deceased). Brother of Bonnie Audrain, Peter and Christopher Toy. Friends may call Sunday 2-4PM and 6-8PM at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home, 20 Lincoln Ave Rockville Centre. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45AM St. Agnes Cathedral. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Baldrick's Foundation, Star Legacy Foundation or Juvenile Diabetes. Glynnfh.com