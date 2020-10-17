1/1
Thomas Tucker Toy
TOY - Thomas (Tucker) of Rockville Centre on October 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Pam. Loving father of Tom Jr. (Jill), Robert (Josephine), Elizabeth (Betsy) (deceased) and Margaret (Craig). Devoted grandfather of Casey, Christian, Brenna, Daniel, Rebecca, William and Emma - Meabh (deceased). Brother of Bonnie Audrain, Peter and Christopher Toy. Friends may call Sunday 2-4PM and 6-8PM at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home, 20 Lincoln Ave Rockville Centre. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45AM St. Agnes Cathedral. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Baldrick's Foundation, Star Legacy Foundation or Juvenile Diabetes. Glynnfh.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
OCT
18
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
10:45 AM
St. Agnes Cathedral
