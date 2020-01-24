|
|
TRABUCCO - Thomas V. of Carle Place, NY on January 22, 2020. Highly decorated veteran of WWII and survivor of D Day. Member of the Carle Place American Legion Post 1718. Beloved husband of the late Anita. Loving father of Michael, Anthony (Kathleen) and Rosemary Reardon (Joseph). Dear brother of the late Anthony and Peter Trabucco. Cherished grandfather of Jessica (Erik), Alyssa (Timothy), Joseph, Thomas and great- grandfather of Madison, Timothy and Lucas. Reposing Donohue Cecere FH 290 Post Ave. Westbury, NY on Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:15 at St. Brigid's RC Church Westbury. Interment to follow with Military Honors in Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated in memory of Thomas V. Trabucco to Good Shepherd Hospice 245 Old Country Road Melville, NY 11747. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 24, 2020