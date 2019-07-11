|
BOFFARDI- Thomas W. of Malverne on July 9, 2019 at peace after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Julie. Loving father of Nick and Jamie. Adored son of Arthur and Roslyn. Dear brother of Gail and her husband Bill Boddy, Arthur, and Lori and her husband Michael Salvoni.Cherished son in law of Rosemary McCarthy. Brother in law of eight and uncle and friend of many. Family will receive friends Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc 34 Hempstead Ave (corner Peninsula Blvd) Lynbrook. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:45 am at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, Malverne. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mary Ann Tully Hospice Inn; 70 Pinelawn Road; Melville, NY 11747 or Kellenberg Memorial Shep-herd's Fund. For details please visit www.flinchandbruns.com
Published in Newsday on July 11, 2019