Home

POWERED BY

Services
FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
(516) 599-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:45 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
Malverne, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Boffardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas W. Boffardi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas W. Boffardi Notice
BOFFARDI- Thomas W. of Malverne on July 9, 2019 at peace after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Julie. Loving father of Nick and Jamie. Adored son of Arthur and Roslyn. Dear brother of Gail and her husband Bill Boddy, Arthur, and Lori and her husband Michael Salvoni.Cherished son in law of Rosemary McCarthy. Brother in law of eight and uncle and friend of many. Family will receive friends Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc 34 Hempstead Ave (corner Peninsula Blvd) Lynbrook. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:45 am at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, Malverne. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mary Ann Tully Hospice Inn; 70 Pinelawn Road; Melville, NY 11747 or Kellenberg Memorial Shep-herd's Fund. For details please visit www.flinchandbruns.com
Published in Newsday on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
Download Now