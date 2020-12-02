1/1
Thomas Welsh
WELSH - Thomas passed away on November 24, 2020 at the age of 63. Formerly of Smithtown, Long Island, Tom enjoyed living on the Florida Nature Coast for the past 6 years. Tom was the beloved husband of Patti Welsh for 28 years. He was predeceased by his brother John (Jack) in 2019; loving parents Bill (Willy) and Lenore (Lee), and beloved grandparents Meta and Hans Hausliagner. Tom was the beloved son-in-law to Joe and Mercedes. Loving brother-in-law to Maria and Pete, Therese and Joe, Francesca (Jon), Michele and Tom, Joe Jr., Michael, Regina and Matt. Tom was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews ranging from Long Island to Florida and Tacoma. His loving cousins are Linda, Karen, Stevie and Karen Mengo. Tom played football at St. Anthony's High School and was Captain of the Connecticut Rugby Team. He kept lifelong friends including Timmy, John Nitz, John Hartman, Neil, Jim, Leo, Artie, and was pre-deceased by friends Tom Yoos, Billy Walsh and Bill Tonyes. Tom was a lifelong master mechanic and American classic car and Nascar enthusiast. His passion car was restoring a 1972 Blue SS Chevelle recently. He loved to ride his Harley with his many friends in Florida. Tom was a loving and generous husband and my best friend. A service was held at Clayton Funeral Home in Kings Park, NY, and burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Hauppauge.



Published in Newsday on Dec. 2, 2020.
