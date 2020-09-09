1/
Thomas Wieber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WIEBER - Thomas Gerard of Shirley, NY on September 6, 2020 in his 68th year. Devoted husband to Elizabeth. Cherished father of Jennifer Schildkraut, Jaclyn Roll (Robert) and Emily Wieber. Loving grandfather of Caitlyn, Brian and Grace. Caring mother of his chidren, Sheila Wieber. Adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. Reposing Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main Street, Holbrook, NY where there will be a religious service on Thursday, 5:30pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 10:00am Good Shepherd R.C. Church, Holbrook, NY. Cremation entrusted to Nassau-Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Visiting Wednesday, 5- 9pm and Thursday, 5-9pm. www.moloneyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Service
05:30 PM
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
(631) 981-7500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved