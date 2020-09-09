Thomas Wieber

WIEBER - Thomas Gerard of Shirley, NY on September 6, 2020 in his 68th year. Devoted husband to Elizabeth. Cherished father of Jennifer Schildkraut, Jaclyn Roll (Robert) and Emily Wieber. Loving grandfather of Caitlyn, Brian and Grace. Caring mother of his chidren, Sheila Wieber. Adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. Reposing Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main Street, Holbrook, NY where there will be a religious service on Thursday, 5:30pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 10:00am Good Shepherd R.C. Church, Holbrook, NY. Cremation entrusted to Nassau-Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Visiting Wednesday, 5- 9pm and Thursday, 5-9pm. www.moloneyfh.com