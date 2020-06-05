Thomas Wisnieski
WISNIESKI - Thomas E. on June 2, 2020 after a courageous 3-1-2 year battle with cancer. He died peacefully at home with his family by his side. A resident of Miller Place, NY. Formerly of Huntington, NY. An Army Vietnam veteran and self employed C.P.A. Tom was a tremendous family man. Beloved husband of Denise M. Loving father of Meghan, Brian, Brendan and Kayla. Adored grandfather of Braden, Allison and Kelsey. Dear brother of Raymond and Arthur. Funeral arrangements handled through O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, Miller Place. In lieu of a traditional wake the family will announce a celebration of his life at a later date. Please register for notifications at his web page www.obdavismillerplace.com



Published in Newsday from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
