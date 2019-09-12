Home

St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
(631) 584-5200
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
THOMAS WOLFF


1954 - 2019
THOMAS WOLFF Notice
WOLFF - Thomas Rudolph Wolff passed away on September 9th at the age of 65. He was widowed by his late wife of 32 years, Diane Peterson Wolff. He is survived by his children, Thomas & Allison, & brothers, William & Steven. Tom was born on April 9, 1954 and grew up in Commack, N.Y. He and Diane moved to Centereach, N.Y. in 1989 with their children. Tom was a highly respected maitre d'hotel at the Three Village Inn in Stony Brook, N.Y. for many years. A true Islander, he enjoyed sailing, fishing & going to the beach with his wife. He also liked to grow vegetables on his back porch and nap on his hammock. Services will be held at the St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Rd, St. James, NY 11780 on Friday, September 13th from 5-8 pm
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019
