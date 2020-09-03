TENG - Tian Lih (Ted), a Professor of Computer Science at both SUNY Stony Brook and Hofstra University, passed away peacefully on August 28, at the age of 82. He is survived by his loving wife, Cecilia, of 52 years; his children, David, Chris and Jennifer; and his six grand- children. Tian Lih was a devoted husband and father and a true erudite. His love for teaching was only matched by his love for learning. His optimism and compassion extended to every part of his life. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Matthews Roman Catholic Church, at 35 North Service Road in Dix Hills at 11:45am on September 5th for close friends and family. Services provided by McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale. Donations can be sent to: Memorial Sloan Kettering (http://mskcc.convio
. net/ goto/Tedteng).