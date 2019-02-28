|
DOWD - Timothy M., of Man-hasset, NY on February 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Janice. Father of Jennifer and the late Timothy F. Grand-father to Aidan, Taidgh, and Maggie Dowd. Visitation on Friday, 3/1 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhas-set, NY. Funeral Mass 10 am on Saturday, 3/2, at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 1300 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Memory of Timothy M. Dowd to: Knights of Columbus Council #2122, P.O. Box 169, Manhasset, NY 11030.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2019