Timothy Fitall

FITALL- Timothy W., 71, of Central Islip, NY on October 4, 2020. Beloved brother of Donna (Mack) Dorton, Judith (Bill) Jacob, and Mike (Moira) Fitall. Loving uncle of Jennifer, Michael, Billy, Josh, and Brigid, and great-uncle of Bryce, Bethany, Sofie, and Rhett. Tim's life of service included working as a Nursing Assistant at Stony Brook Hospital, serving in the Peace Corp in Belize, volunteering at the Brentwood American Legion Ambulance, and volunteering at St. Patrick's Soup Kitchen in Bay Shore. Founder and leader of Sampawam's Creek, a historical music folk band entertaining LI for over 25 years. You will be missed, and your life of service never forgotten. May the road rise to meet you. Visiting hours Friday, October 9th 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main Street, Islip. Funeral Mass Saturday October 10th 9:15am at St. Mary RC Church in East Islip. Interment to follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Bay Shore. www.overtonfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 6, 2020.
