Edward F Lieber Funeral Homes Inc
266 N Central Ave
Valley Stream, NY 11580
(516) 825-2900
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward F Lieber Funeral Homes Inc
266 N Central Ave
Valley Stream, NY 11580
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Edward F Lieber Funeral Homes Inc
266 N Central Ave
Valley Stream, NY 11580
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Blessed Sacrament
Timothy Healy

Timothy Healy Notice
HEALY - Timothy P. of Valley Stream on June 18, 2019. Retired NYPD Officer. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Loving Father of Maryann Fletcher (David), Timothy (Marianne), and George (Christine). Cherished Grandfather of Timothy, Andrew, Katherine, Brigid, Kathleen, Elizabeth, Christine and George. Dear Brother of James, Daniel and the late Kathleen Frain and Thomas. Reposing at the Edward F. Lieber Funeral Homes Inc., 266 N. Central Ave., Valley Stream, NY. Visitation Friday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:00 am Church of the Blessed Sacrament. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. www.lieberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Newsday on June 20, 2019
