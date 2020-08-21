HIRTEN- Reverend Timothy J., Ch, Maj., USAF, at the age of 66, passed on August 15, 2020. He attended Franciscan University, Steubenville, OH.; North American College, Rome; and the Pontifical University of St. Thomas in Rome. He was ordained Oct. 9, 1993, by Bishop Thomas V. Daily at St. James Cathedral-Basilica.Deployments for the USAF included Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. US Stations were Altus, OK, Dover AFB, DE, Joint Base McGuire AFB, NJ, and Sheppard AFB, TX. His basketball career included European Professional Basketball League, Belgium, Israel and Philippines as well as the Harlem Globetrotter as a member of the Washington Generals. Fr. Tim served as National Chaplain for the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 15, and for the Knights of Columbus. He was the founder of the Catholic Sports Camp, a member of the Jones Beach Lifeguard Corps, and a lead dancer in the Hirten Family Irish Step Dancers Troupe. Fluent in seven languages and conversational in many more, he served as a religious commentator for the WABC-TV Channel 7 and was a member of the Screen Actors Guild where he served as a consultant on an Academy-Award winning film, The Departed. Beloved son of the late Robert F. and Gladys Kelly. Cherished Brother of Michael (Maureen), Robert (Patricia), Terrence (Barbara),Maureen Agostinacchio (Steven), Nancy McAtasney (Noel). Adored uncle to 15 nieces and nephews, and 20 great-nieces and greatnephews plus 3 on the way. Visiting hours will be Monday, August 24th and Tuesday, August 25th from 2-8 pm at St. Barnabas the Apostle, Bellmore. A Funeral Mass to celebrate his life will be held at St. Barnabas the Apostle. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this Mass will be private for family and clergy. It will be live-streamed for all to view. For more information go to www.csbartholomewandson.com
. Private burial for family only at Long Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fr. Tim's name to: Catholic Charities of Long Island. www.ca
tholiccharities.cc/donate/in-memoriam