SULLIVAN - Timothy J., 79, of Westbury, NY passed on June 28, 2020. Beloved father of Barbara Tynan (Kenneth), Robert Sullivan (Christina) and Thomas Sullivan (Carolyn). Cherished brother of Loretta Thorne (late Andrew) and John Sullivan (Johanna). Loving grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd, Baldwin, NY (fullertonfhny.com) on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday 10:00am at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. Donations can also be made to the Adirondack Mountain Club at www.adk.org.



