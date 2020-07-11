TAYLOR - Timothy James, of Massapequa on July 7, 2020. He was a former employee of Pan Am Airlines at Kennedy Airport followed by the U.S. Postal Service in Lindenhurst.Tim is predeceased by his wife Grace (Margraf) and son Timothy Michael. He is survived by his sons Michael of Pennsylvania and John (Maria) of Massapequa. His beloved grandchildren are John, Timothy and Vanessa. A loving son, brother, father, grandfather and uncle. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to dance. Visiting hours will be Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 at James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway Massapequa, NY 11758. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at Maria Regina R.C. Church, Seaford. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Memorial Sloane- Kettering in Tim's memory. https://giving.mskcc.org/ways-to-give
.