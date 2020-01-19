Home

St John's Lutheran Church
1 Van Roo Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St John's Lutheran Church
Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY
KOSKY- Timothy John, 61, of Phoenix, AZ passed away December 5, 2019. Born in Freeport, NY on July 17, 1958 to Christine and Benjamin Kosky. Tim was a graduate of Calhoun High School, residing in Merrick until purchasing a home in Baldwin. Tim married Tracey Popper in 1996 and later moved to Arizona where he lived for the past twenty years. He had a lengthy career in Phoenix as an A-C technician for Paradise Valley Schools. Tim is survived by his wife Tracey, daughter Kristen (Kevin), granddaughter Hayley, stepson Sean, mother Christine, brother Roy (Elena), brother Kevin (Jennifer), and several nieces-nephews. A funeral service will be held at St John's Lutheran Church, Merrick Ave, Merrick on Saturday, Jan 25th beginning at 11:00 am, followed by light refreshments.
