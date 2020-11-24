DAUGHERTY - Timothy P., 65, of Huntington Station, passed away on November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Moureen. Devoted father of Gail (Steven Delligatti), Michael (Emily) and Molly. Attentive grandfather to Jack and Grace. Loving son of the late Barney and Barbara. Cherished brother of the late John, Martha, Mary Ellen, Mark, Sean and Melissa. Visitation Sunday 4-8pm at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45am at St. Hugh's Church, Huntington Station. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: ALSAC-St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfuneralhome.com